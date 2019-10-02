$2.28 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV); Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $2.28 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 6.54% from last quarter’s $2.14 EPS. ABBV’s profit would be $3.37 billion giving it 7.88 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.26 EPS previously, AbbVie Inc.’s analysts see 0.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 4.36 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock has $15500 highest and $12500 lowest target. $141.33’s average target is 15.61% above currents $122.25 stock price. Amedisys Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $140.0000 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 17,966 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 8,272 shares. Moreover, Sivik Healthcare has 0.59% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 20,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 25,075 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Geode Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 426,332 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 22,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya holds 0.14% or 548,058 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 64,154 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 11,696 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes has 0.18% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 67,210 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Co reported 3,937 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 112,981 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 851,123 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 32.42 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 145,733 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 12.39% above currents $71.85 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico-based Thornburg Mngmt has invested 0.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 43,607 shares. Epoch Investment owns 1.59 million shares. Whittier has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 3.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 55,571 were accumulated by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. Grimes Co accumulated 0.24% or 44,322 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 1.38M shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability accumulated 27,168 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 6,425 were accumulated by Sequent Asset Mgmt Llc. Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 14,504 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 9,171 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.24 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 26.23 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.