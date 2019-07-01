$2.26 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF); GROGENESIS (GROG) Shorts Lowered By 47.37%

GROGENESIS INC (OTCMKTS:GROG) had a decrease of 47.37% in short interest. GROG’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 47.37% from 5,700 shares previously. With 23,900 avg volume, 0 days are for GROGENESIS INC (OTCMKTS:GROG)’s short sellers to cover GROG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0524 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.26 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.99 EPS change or 77.95% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. BHF’s profit would be $261.76 million giving it 4.09 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 14.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 595,035 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 22.73% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – OFFER FOR OLD NOTES WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON APRIL 25, 2018, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Financial; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,815 MLN VS $965 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brighthouse Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHF); 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL LAUNCHES DEBT EXCHANGE OFFER; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s rates MetLife’s preferred stock at Baa2(hyb); stable outlook; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Brighthouse Financial

Another recent and important GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GROG) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GroGenesis, Inc.: Why This Promoted $70 Million Company Could Drop 70%+ – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2015.

GroGenesis, Inc., an agricultural services company, makes and sells plant growth surfactants. The company has market cap of $5.51 million. The firm offers AgraBurst, a nano-surfactant nutrient emulsifier. It currently has negative earnings. It serves farmers, fertilizer manufacturers, and commercial lawn and turf companies.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 22.7 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Among 2 analysts covering Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brighthouse Financial had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.