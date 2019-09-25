$2.25 EPS Expected for The Allstate (ALL); Shorts at New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Raised By 12.35%

Analysts expect The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report $2.25 EPS on October, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 16.58% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. ALL’s profit would be $740.68M giving it 11.96 P/E if the $2.25 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, The Allstate Corporation’s analysts see 3.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.64. About 204,597 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) had an increase of 12.35% in short interest. NYCB’s SI was 54.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.35% from 48.55M shares previously. With 5.17M avg volume, 11 days are for New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB)’s short sellers to cover NYCB’s short positions. The SI to New York Community Bancorp Inc’s float is 11.91%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 532,753 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. The firm offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans.

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp Inc.: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 30th – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Something To Consider Before Buying New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) For The 6.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,148 activity. 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27. Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 783 shares. Adage Lc reported 2.12 million shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 70,668 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 138,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Company holds 10,250 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 487,478 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 316,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.04% stake. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 19,615 shares. General American Investors Company reported 1.15 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 105,104 shares. Ls Investment Advisors holds 23,183 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0% or 131 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 119,500 shares. Renaissance Technologies owns 2.93 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nio to hold conference call after all – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Massachusetts bans all e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “D.C.-area CEO is Fortune’s most powerful U.S. woman in business – Washington Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We’re Not Worried About Yext’s (NYSE:YEXT) Cash Burn – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.43 billion. The company??s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 0.33% above currents $107.64 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $9400 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.