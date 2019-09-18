$2.22 EPS Expected for McDonald's (MCD); Shorts at MCIG (MCIG) Lowered By 62.15%

Analysts expect McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report $2.22 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $2.1 EPS. MCD’s profit would be $1.69 billion giving it 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, McDonald's Corporation’s analysts see 8.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 3.68 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

MCIG INC (OTCMKTS:MCIG) had a decrease of 62.15% in short interest. MCIG’s SI was 63,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.15% from 167,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 14.36% or $0.0056 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0334. About 1.20M shares traded or 53.38% up from the average. mCig, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCIG) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

mCig, Inc. operates as a cannabis cultivation construction firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.27 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Construction and Consulting, CBD, Vaporizers, Media, and Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction and Consulting segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,621 shares. Regions Financial holds 298,307 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 315 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 69,654 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smithfield Tru holds 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 18,022 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Partners has 0.28% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wagner Bowman Management holds 22,777 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 356,994 shares. Portland Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 9,604 shares in its portfolio. 994 were reported by Northside Capital Management Limited Co. Cheviot Value Ltd stated it has 17,793 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. 3.23 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap has invested 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Somerset invested in 2.09% or 19,489 shares.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $159.37 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 27.56 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.