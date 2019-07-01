$2.21 EPS Expected for Teledyne Technologies (TDY); Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Has 2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report $2.21 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $2.32 EPS. TDY’s profit would be $81.94M giving it 31.16 P/E if the $2.21 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see 9.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $275.48. About 164,010 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 28 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 trimmed and sold equity positions in Stellus Capital Investment Corp. The funds in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, up from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Stellus Capital Investment Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 16.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Needham.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.08 million activity. VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold 10,000 shares worth $2.26 million. MEHRABIAN ROBERT also sold $1.83M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares. DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold $1.39M worth of stock or 6,106 shares. The insider Bobb George C III sold 6,000 shares worth $1.35M. Shares for $2.26 million were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 29.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 23,846 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 5,684 were reported by Convergence Inv Prns. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 38,760 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 12 shares stake. 955,711 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Llc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2.13M shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 23,289 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 708 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 6,287 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for 275,709 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc owns 16,900 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Investment Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 467,790 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 96,153 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 61,001 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31