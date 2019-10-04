$-2.17 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC); Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report $-2.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 30.72% from last quarter’s $-1.66 EPS. After having $-2.04 EPS previously, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s analysts see 6.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 275,770 shares traded. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) has risen 70.01% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMC News: 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 28/03/2018 – Group Ten: Ivanhoe’s Platreef Mine As A Blueprint For Stillwater West?; 15/04/2018 – $BPMC #AACR18 BLU-667 RETi data out; 11/04/2018 – Mass EOHHS: Baker-Polito Administration Releases Council on Aging’s Blueprint to Promote Healthy Aging in Massachusetts; 11/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RELEASES BLUEPRINT TO LOWER DRUG PRICES; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 14/03/2018 – Blueprint Medicines to Present Proof-of-Concept Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BLU-667 in Patients with RET-Altere; 23/04/2018 – TCS Recognized as a ‘Winner’ in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services 2018, Worldwide Blueprint by HfS

E&G Advisors Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund for 57,950 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 36,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 760,929 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,865 shares.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $730.70 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The Company’s lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase and predicted NTRK resistant mutants.

