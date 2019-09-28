$2.17 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK); 3 Analysts Covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $2.17 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 13.61% from last quarter’s $1.91 EPS. ALK’s profit would be $267.51M giving it 7.39 P/E if the $2.17 EPS is correct. After having $2.17 EPS previously, Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 804,224 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL

Among 7 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ASOS Plc has GBX 4400 highest and GBX 2000 lowest target. GBX 3043.75’s average target is 26.30% above currents GBX 2410 stock price. ASOS Plc had 27 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Liberum Capital. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight” on Thursday, July 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 4400 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 25. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 3500.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 3300.00 New Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4000.00 New Target: GBX 2500.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Upgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 3300.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 4200.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $7900 highest and $68 lowest target. $75’s average target is 16.86% above currents $64.18 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $7000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 15.77 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 11,058 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 7,757 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 1.38 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.06% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 158,669 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 361 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 300 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.37% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 83,998 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 77,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,107 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Tru Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 129,533 shares. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca holds 0.28% or 6.02M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 462,390 shares.

The stock increased 2.68% or GBX 63 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2410. About 485,493 shares traded. ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20