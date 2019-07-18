$2.14 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (PRI); Deere & Company (DE) Shorts Lowered By 0.75%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. DE’s SI was 6.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 6.97 million shares previously. With 2.46M avg volume, 3 days are for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s short sellers to cover DE’s short positions. The SI to Deere & Company’s float is 2.41%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 514,742 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report $2.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.88% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. PRI’s profit would be $90.61M giving it 14.20 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.74 EPS previously, Primerica, Inc.’s analysts see 22.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 87,113 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 1,629 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,726 were reported by Zwj Invest Counsel. Haverford Tru holds 3,574 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 1.04% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 3.59 million shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% or 674 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Com, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,883 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Carret Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust Co invested in 10,581 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Signaturefd Ltd owns 2,655 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 148,304 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 2.37% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DE in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, May 13. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 15.92 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Primerica, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management L P holds 600 shares. 76,171 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,040 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 6,934 shares. 95,836 were accumulated by Invesco. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Quantum Capital Ltd Llc Nj has invested 7.35% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Connable Office reported 0.1% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,475 shares. Convergence Prtn Ltd Co invested in 2,651 shares. 137,907 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Ls Invest Ltd has 0.03% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 3,627 shares.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.15 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.