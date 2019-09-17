$2.14 EPS Expected for Cintas (CTAS); Chaserg Technology Acquisition – Class A Com (CTAC) Sellers Decreased By 58.82% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.14 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.88% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. CTAS’s profit would be $219.32 million giving it 28.91 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.07 EPS previously, Cintas Corporation’s analysts see 3.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $247.46. About 598,334 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chaserg Technology Acquisition Corp – Class A Com (NASDAQ:CTAC) had a decrease of 58.82% in short interest. CTAC’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.82% from 1,700 shares previously. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition, former Brocade CEO’s blank check, prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing October 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Food Processing Skills Canada â€“ Government of Canada’s Immigration Pilot a Positive Step in Addressing Critical Labour Shortages for Meat Processors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Corporation reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 235 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp owns 468,322 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 695 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 12,080 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 4,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Westpac reported 89,859 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 5,189 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 190,056 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested in 1,307 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 43,217 were reported by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Co holds 0.03% or 34,756 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -8.77% below currents $247.46 stock price. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $25.36 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.