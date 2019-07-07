$2.12 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN); SECTOR 5 COM (SFIV) Shorts Up By 1500%

SECTOR 5 INC COM (OTCMKTS:SFIV) had an increase of 1500% in short interest. SFIV’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1500% from 100 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1 days are for SECTOR 5 INC COM (OTCMKTS:SFIV)’s short sellers to cover SFIV’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1998. About 1,500 shares traded. Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.50% from last quarter’s $2.22 EPS. EMN’s profit would be $293.78M giving it 9.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.77 EPS previously, Eastman Chemical Company’s analysts see 19.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 343,144 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 282,596 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 1.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 467,501 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Winch Advisory Llc accumulated 618 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc owns 200 shares. 52,466 are held by Natixis Advisors L P. 62,760 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amp Capital Investors invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Utah Retirement reported 26,314 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,220 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 9,229 shares. Laffer Investments reported 23,870 shares stake.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 11.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $93 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.