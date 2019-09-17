$2.06 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR); Mam Software Group Has 0.86 Sentiment

Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 7 decreased and sold their holdings in Mam Software Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.27 million shares, down from 4.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mam Software Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report $2.06 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 17.05% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. ASR’s profit would be $61.95M giving it 18.66 P/E if the $2.06 EPS is correct. After having $2.48 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s analysts see -16.94% EPS growth. It closed at $153.79 lastly. It is up 16.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EEI, MBCQ, MAMS, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ABDC and MAMS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MAMS, CBM, ABDC, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $151.50 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 39.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 16.03% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. for 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 1.04 million shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.61% invested in the company for 29,582 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,279 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 49,078 shares traded or 59.25% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c