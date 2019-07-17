$2.05 EPS Expected for Packaging of America (PKG); Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake By $16.84 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 262.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 271,650 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 375,144 shares with $23.62 million value, up from 103,494 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $6.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 253,730 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China

Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.44% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. PKG’s profit would be $193.72 million giving it 12.01 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Packaging Corporation of America’s analysts see 3.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.47. About 1.85 million shares traded or 79.73% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. 3,920 shares were sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR, worth $254,800. GOTCHER PETER C sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5. 1,960 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares with value of $127,400 were sold by TEVANIAN AVADIS. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $2.21 million was sold by CHEW LEWIS. $3.26M worth of stock was sold by Dolby Dagmar on Wednesday, February 6. YEAMAN KEVIN J had sold 100,000 shares worth $6.37 million.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) stake by 2.14 million shares to 618,900 valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 131,800 shares and now owns 47,250 shares. Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank owns 116,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 805,680 shares. Principal Financial Grp has 5,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Pnc Financial Ser Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,179 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 53,141 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 13,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,609 shares. Cardinal Capital, North Carolina-based fund reported 27,144 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 105 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 635,550 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.