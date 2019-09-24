$2.03 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK); Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 15 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 20 reduced and sold holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.95 million shares, up from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 12 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.40% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. SWK’s profit would be $308.04 million giving it 17.35 P/E if the $2.03 EPS is correct. After having $2.66 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 891,546 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 59,986 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $261.98 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 27.51 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for 1.82 million shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 66,216 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.63% invested in the company for 114,080 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 698,749 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.60’s average target is 5.50% above currents $140.85 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Barclays Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating.

