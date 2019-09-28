$2.01 EPS Expected for United Technologies (UTX); Mig Capital Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding

Analysts expect United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report $2.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.15% from last quarter’s $1.93 EPS. UTX’s profit would be $1.73B giving it 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, United Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -8.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

Mig Capital Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 24.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 158,238 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 486,806 shares with $36.09 million value, down from 645,044 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.88% above currents $77.56 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $9400 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.68 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.