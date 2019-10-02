$2.00 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Snap-on Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $2.00 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $2.05 EPS. JNJ’s profit would be $5.28B giving it 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS is correct. After having $2.58 EPS previously, Johnson & Johnson’s analysts see -22.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Snap-on Inc (SNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 189 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 207 decreased and sold their stock positions in Snap-on Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 51.59 million shares, down from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Snap-on Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 53.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold Johnson & Johnson shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Counsel holds 27,609 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt holds 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 37,300 shares. Stevens Management L P reported 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 171,209 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa accumulated 226,099 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Moors Cabot invested in 122,997 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 63,367 shares. Botty Invsts stated it has 165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Personal Cap Advisors has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macnealy Hoover Invest Management reported 37,547 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Inv Management Limited Liability invested 4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim invested in 1.4% or 769,798 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated invested in 2.09% or 85,592 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 73,903 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.47% above currents $129.99 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.59 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86M for 13.12 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.65% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated for 307,800 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc. owns 170,476 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 2.18% invested in the company for 312,666 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 1.97% in the stock. Orca Investment Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,976 shares.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.78. About 491,189 shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%