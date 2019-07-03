1st Source (SRCE) Analysts See $0.90 EPS; Shorts at SERNOVA COMMON SHARES CANADA (SEOVF) Raised By 26.77%

Analysts expect 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.90 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. SRCE’s profit would be $23.61 million giving it 12.75 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, 1st Source Corporation’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 27,645 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) had an increase of 26.77% in short interest. SEOVF’s SI was 16,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.77% from 12,700 shares previously. With 76,200 avg volume, 0 days are for SERNOVA CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s short sellers to cover SEOVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.191. About 24,000 shares traded or 167.47% up from the average. Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sernova Corp., a regenerative medicine company, engages in the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies. The company has market cap of $31.90 million. The company's proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies include therapeutic cells and local immune protection. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on developing medical devices and combination products for patients with chronic metabolic, neurological, and haematological diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com reported 232,323 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 1,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 145,171 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,214 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested 0.05% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). First Mercantile Tru holds 2,728 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 259,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 32,060 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 0.03% or 550,963 shares. First Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 53,479 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 1,878 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Denali Advsr Llc reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1st Source (SRCE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Up 5.2% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason (LM) Rallies 41.1% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.