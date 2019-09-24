1st Source (SRCE) Analysts See $0.88 EPS; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SRCE’s profit would be $22.47 million giving it 13.29 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, 1st Source Corporation’s analysts see -3.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 19,917 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 32 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 36 decreased and sold their equity positions in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 13.53 million shares, up from 13.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 7.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $88,679 activity. Afleck-Graves John bought $88,679 worth of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) on Friday, August 23.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 25.56 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 199,608 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 584,261 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 227,200 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 246,003 shares.