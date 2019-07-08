1st Source Corporation (SRCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Both 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source Corporation 45 4.13 N/A 3.25 14.09 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.61 N/A 1.54 13.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 1st Source Corporation and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Source Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. 1st Source Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

1st Source Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of 1st Source Corporation shares and 83.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. About 3.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Source Corporation -3.38% -0.87% -1.46% -3.7% -12.8% 13.44% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46%

For the past year 1st Source Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors 1st Source Corporation beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.