1st Source Corporation (SRCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

We will be contrasting the differences between 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source Corporation 46 4.07 N/A 3.32 14.16 First Internet Bancorp 21 3.05 N/A 2.12 9.94

Table 1 highlights 1st Source Corporation and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Internet Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 1st Source Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. 1st Source Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Internet Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3% First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

1st Source Corporation has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Internet Bancorp is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares and 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares. Insiders held 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39% First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13%

For the past year 1st Source Corporation was more bullish than First Internet Bancorp.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors First Internet Bancorp.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.