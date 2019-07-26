1st Source Corporation (SRCE) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Contrasting side by side

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source Corporation 46 3.98 N/A 3.25 14.09 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 60 5.16 N/A 3.76 15.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 1st Source Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. 1st Source Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Commerce Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1st Source Corporation and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

1st Source Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. From a competition point of view, Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of 1st Source Corporation shares and 65.9% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. 1st Source Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Source Corporation -3.38% -0.87% -1.46% -3.7% -12.8% 13.44% Commerce Bancshares Inc. -1.96% -0.12% -3.78% -7.17% -4.94% 4.84%

For the past year 1st Source Corporation was more bullish than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats 1st Source Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.