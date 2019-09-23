1St Source Bank Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Exelon (EXC) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Holding by $333,136 as Shares Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 286,072 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71 million, up from 278,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 1.01M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 600 shares. The Connecticut-based Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 2.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 997 shares. Evergreen Ltd holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,199 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3,124 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 70,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bollard Gru Limited owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 323,659 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 2,250 were accumulated by Washington. Navellier Assoc reported 3,509 shares. 409,200 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd. Dsm Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 1.88% or 633,485 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 45,241 shares. Bangor Bank invested in 0.24% or 6,717 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Blair William And Il reported 37,989 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 10,890 shares. Int Invsts reported 11.44M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tortoise Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 81.82 million shares. 22,725 are owned by Pinnacle. 4,443 are owned by Associated Banc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 559,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Division accumulated 31,846 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 44,469 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 78,064 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.25M shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Montag A & Associates has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 345,000 shares to 113,900 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,761 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

