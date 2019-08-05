1St Source Bank Upped By $786,030 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Ocwen Financial (OCN) Sentiment Is 0.82

1St Source Bank increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 233.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 1,379 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The 1St Source Bank holds 1,970 shares with $1.12M value, up from 591 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $17.79 during the last trading session, reaching $495.81. About 218,106 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 37 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 45 decreased and sold stakes in Ocwen Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 60.78 million shares, down from 69.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ocwen Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

1St Source Bank decreased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,453 shares to 48,299 valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 12,065 shares and now owns 553,739 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of stock. Myriam Curet had sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09M. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Scotia Capital reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Ltd Llc reported 3,361 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.68% or 12,879 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.29% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Healthcor LP holds 134,690 shares. 3,253 are owned by D E Shaw. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 584 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 79,006 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) has declined 52.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 02/05/2018 – OCWEN 1Q EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL: RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL BOURQUE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN SAYS RON FARIS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen Financial Corporation Announces Resignation of Michael Bourque as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ocwen Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCN); 08/05/2018 – PHH CORP – ROVIDES UPDATE ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Names Glen Messina President and CEO; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen: Messina to Assume Leadership Role Concurrent With the Closing of Cols Acquisition of PHH

Cooperman Leon G holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation for 9.09 million shares. Cqs Cayman Lp owns 1.90 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.1% invested in the company for 263,856 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $232.13 million. The Company’s Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans.