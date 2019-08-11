1St Source Bank Upped 1St Source (SRCE) Holding by $539,572; Career Education (CECO) Share Value Rose While Kenmare Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 28,015 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 951,129 shares traded or 70.62% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,430 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co stated it has 39,320 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) or 2,817 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 11,168 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 106 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 3,300 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.2% or 9,878 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 36,851 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 53,479 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 66,519 shares. Kennedy Incorporated reported 147,209 shares stake. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 9,789 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,878 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 490,429 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 22,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 333,333 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 17,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 864,400 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 164,998 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). State Street invested in 0% or 1.94M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,838 shares. Northern invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 64,155 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 51,600 shares.

