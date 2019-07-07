1St Source Bank Trimmed American Water Works Co (AWK) Position by $374,400; Shares Rose; As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stock Value Declined, Holder Rr Partners LP Has Cut by $1.16 Million Its Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 791,225 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.24 million, down from 272,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $230.53. About 167,832 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares to 497,758 shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

