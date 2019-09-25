1St Source Bank Stake in 1St Source (SRCE) Has Boosted by $735,126; Gm Advisory Group Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $1.89 Million

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 15,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.10M, up from 7.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 46,507 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $88,679 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Llc accumulated 55,880 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 202,102 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw accumulated 10,161 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 10,204 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 33,689 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,377 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 900 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 3,389 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 70,605 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Bancorp Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 44,703 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 5,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,223 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 900 shares.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts to buy Caesars in an estimated $17.3B deal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The Andersons, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Recent Dip in Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Stock Is a Buying Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 38,179 shares stake. 9,788 are held by Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd reported 7,410 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,010 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lmr Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Covington Cap Management stated it has 23,943 shares. Financial Counselors owns 6,785 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Roundview reported 19,750 shares. Wright Investors Service reported 54,355 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Icon Advisers Incorporated Company reported 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 2,851 are held by Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,219 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING American Express and National Trust for Historic Preservation Honor Women’s History From Coast to Coast – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,202 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).