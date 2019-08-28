1St Source Bank Raised Position in Patrick Inds (PATK); As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 65,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 213,134 shares traded or 34.52% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,456 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wasatch Advsr reported 74,980 shares. Horizon Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,631 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Captrust Financial reported 675 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 27,359 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 23,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 648 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 5,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 283,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 5,144 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 8,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 12,102 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Bad News Could Sting Patrick Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,099 shares. Tru Invest Advisors invested in 5.32% or 23,786 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,589 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 23,022 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Mu Invests invested in 34,000 shares. Argyle Cap Management accumulated 1,380 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.60M shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 16,560 shares. Pzena Management Lc owns 1,580 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 185,739 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio. Donaldson Management Ltd holds 3.29% or 194,844 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap accumulated 93,643 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Harvard Mgmt has 41.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).