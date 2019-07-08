1St Source Bank Raised Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $786,030 as Shares Declined; Garrison Bradford & Associates Increases Stake in First Republic Bk (FRC)

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $531.46. About 258,975 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 181,331 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652. On Monday, February 4 GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 28,152 shares. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hills National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 558 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 468 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.25% or 804,787 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc reported 360 shares. 12,879 are owned by Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Century Cos has 0.53% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 921,266 shares. Bridgecreek Management Llc accumulated 3.78% or 31,260 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,386 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 321 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 2,747 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.11% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blackrock owns 8.42 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Clal Ins Hldgs Limited has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake.