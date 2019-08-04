1St Source Bank Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Price Declined, Samlyn Capital Increased Position by $15.85 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 1721.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 137,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 145,871 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 631,275 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 681,200 shares to 118,800 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,365 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated holds 0.1% or 7,488 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,752 shares. 2,875 are owned by S R Schill & Assoc. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 213,316 shares. 56,713 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Court Place Lc has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 0% or 850 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 17,617 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 22,185 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Us Bancshares De holds 0.14% or 382,022 shares in its portfolio. Holowesko Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stevens First Principles Advsr owns 1,600 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kistler accumulated 1,256 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,439 shares to 138,924 shares, valued at $39.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.