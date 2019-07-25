1St Source Bank Position In 1St Source (SRCE) Was Has Raised; Range Resources (RRC) Shares Declined While First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 18,866 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 34,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 434,152 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 469,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 9.31 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was made by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark.