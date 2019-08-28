1St Source Bank Position in 1St Source (SRCE) Has Raised by $539,572 as Valuation Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $795,636

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 764,914 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD)

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 23,859 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Nwi LP holds 0.23% or 322,500 shares. Lomas Cap Management Limited owns 1.10M shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 762,600 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 40,199 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 14,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 29,097 shares. Par Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0% or 15,926 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 718,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 211,095 shares. Blue Harbour Gp Limited Partnership holds 1.72% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 73,078 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,026 shares to 44,205 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares to 48,299 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

