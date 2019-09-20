1St Source Bank Maintains Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); Frigate Ventures LP Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $399,500

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,616 shares. Northstar Grp Inc owns 500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 410 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aimz Investment Advsr Lc owns 390 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,476 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 87 shares. 31,924 are held by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Zeke Capital Advsrs Llc holds 1,669 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,229 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regentatlantic Llc has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,150 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 129 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.23% or 820,863 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

