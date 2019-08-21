1St Source Bank Lowered Its Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $428,409; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,425 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 37,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.15. About 1.74M shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 373 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc stated it has 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mufg Americas Hldg owns 0.22% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 62,410 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 926 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability reported 36,371 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com owns 22,185 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,900 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company owns 17,504 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 51,069 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 80,912 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 50,513 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 193,281 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares to 497,758 shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares to 58,867 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor reported 59,701 shares. Moreover, Rampart Management Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stephens Ar accumulated 170,205 shares. Ameritas Invest invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2.78 million are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial. Moreover, Citizens & Northern Corp has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,193 shares. 5,122 are held by Pure Fin Inc. Kj Harrison Prtnrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,000 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 4,600 shares. 5,126 are owned by United Asset Strategies Inc. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 5,250 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 16,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank holds 0.08% or 4,205 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 8,460 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 210,231 shares.

