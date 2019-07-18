1St Source Bank Lifted Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $786,030 as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ntv Asset Management Increased Stake

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $12.24 during the last trading session, reaching $535.74. About 496,782 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.73. About 12.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. 2,200 shares valued at $1.09 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65 million. The insider Samath Jamie sold $229,014.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.