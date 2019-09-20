1St Source Bank Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $624,834; Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $516,880

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 1,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,722 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 9,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $380.46. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 544,215 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,700 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Limited Company. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.88% or 3,708 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 30,841 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.02% stake. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 45,241 shares. Allstate has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Senator Investment Group LP reported 3.74% stake. First Washington Corporation holds 2.76% or 27,514 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,247 shares. Coastline stated it has 2,265 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,855 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Company owns 1,150 shares. 13,491 were reported by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 275 shares. Hilltop Holdg has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 153,085 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Lc. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company holds 52,733 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust reported 7,899 shares stake. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.56% or 22,220 shares in its portfolio. Golub Gp Limited Liability owns 619 shares. Pnc Svcs reported 0.25% stake. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.67% or 66,568 shares in its portfolio. Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).