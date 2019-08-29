1St Source Bank Lifted Its 1St Source (SRCE) Position; Shorts at Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Raised By 13.74%

Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI) had an increase of 13.74% in short interest. BBSI’s SI was 77,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.74% from 68,400 shares previously. With 38,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Barrett Business Services Inc (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s short sellers to cover BBSI’s short positions. The SI to Barrett Business Services Inc’s float is 1.1%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $88.46. About 32,684 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction, Live on Proxibid; 01/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Three-Year Deal; 27/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett celebrates March is Reading Month; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs

1St Source Bank increased 1St Source Corp (SRCE) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 12,263 shares as 1St Source Corp (SRCE)’s stock rose 0.04%. The 1St Source Bank holds 7.23M shares with $324.58 million value, up from 7.22 million last quarter. 1St Source Corp now has $1.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 60,423 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 57% – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity. Afleck-Graves John also bought $88,679 worth of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 3,300 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 27.68% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 7.23 million shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 5,544 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 189,771 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 195,782 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 3,731 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.01% or 31,980 shares. International holds 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) or 10,008 shares. 171 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% or 55,880 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com reported 26,555 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 2,942 are owned by Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 25,500 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 52,137 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 3,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 166,973 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. River Road Asset Limited Liability reported 106,338 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 43,566 shares stake. Ameriprise invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).