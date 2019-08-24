1St Source Bank Increases Stake in Patrick Inds (PATK); Iron Financial Trimmed Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $316,000 as Stock Price Declined

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 147,646 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 3.31M shares in its portfolio. 72,383 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,211 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Royal Bank Of Canada has 1.30M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.51% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ameritas owns 1,955 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.19M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,805 shares. 12,380 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 78 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 58,800 are held by South Dakota Council. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 72,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Capital Lc holds 1.64% or 77,494 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blackrock invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waddell And Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 681,647 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 627,482 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 814,193 shares. 202,264 were reported by Echo Street Cap Limited Liability. Duncker Streett has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Enterprise Finance Services stated it has 917 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 5.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 255,382 shares. Alexandria Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Co owns 65,960 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GQRE) by 26,145 shares to 91,610 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.