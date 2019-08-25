1St Source Bank Increases Stake in Patrick Inds (PATK); Argi Investment Services Trimmed Stake in Firstenergy Com (FE) by $2.41 Million as Share Price Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 58,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,466 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The llluminating Company Service Area for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 09/03/2018 – Met-Ed Crews Focused on Completing Restoration by Late Friday Evening; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 147,646 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,537 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patrick Industries May Have Reached An Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patrick Industries Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19 million for 15.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

