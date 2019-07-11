1St Source Bank Increased Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Share Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09 million. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of stock or 28,152 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Virginia Va has 905 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has 23,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 83 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fin Ltd holds 675 shares. Hills Bancorporation holds 558 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 210,764 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.23% or 6,973 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 20,725 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ballentine accumulated 362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 42,443 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 75 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 21,448 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,739 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 28,615 shares. 3,450 were accumulated by Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 691,880 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 154,000 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Zweig holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 43,029 shares. First Business Fincl Service holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,221 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.63% or 29,549 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Grp Inc owns 20,871 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 2.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 672,007 were reported by Sq Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Comgest Sas holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,600 shares. Lincluden Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

