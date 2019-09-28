1St Source Bank Increased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Share Value Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Has Raised Its Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 700,345 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.26M, up from 692,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 14,737 shares. Central Bancorporation And Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Trust Commerce Of Vermont holds 697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,170 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Incorporated Ca invested in 0% or 194 shares. Bridges Investment Inc owns 2,948 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated owns 40,367 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 8,182 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 1,343 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 27,653 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 16,855 shares to 238,552 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 20,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,604 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (Call) (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Com LP reported 238,769 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 563,486 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 8,822 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 27,551 shares. S&Co has 0.15% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,584 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Firsthand Mgmt has 1.57% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goodwin Daniel L reported 4,500 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,901 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 44,102 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 235,138 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 165 shares. Whittier accumulated 308 shares.

