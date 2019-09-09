1St Source Bank Increased Its 1St Source (SRCE) Stake; As Ecopetrol S A (EC) Shares Declined, Bailard Decreased Its Stake

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 23,152 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 163,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 467,887 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL WANTS RESERVE LIFE ABOVE 8 YRS IN MID- TO LONG-TERM; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 8,130 shares to 18,099 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 41,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 244,345 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 565,007 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 423,262 shares. Citigroup holds 8,906 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 27 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 534,725 shares. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Principal Fincl stated it has 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 32,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 22,906 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,430 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

