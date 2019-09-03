1St Source Bank Increased By $438,291 Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Shorts at Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Raised By 8.09%

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) had an increase of 8.09% in short interest. CY’s SI was 22.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.09% from 20.45M shares previously. With 9.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)’s short sellers to cover CY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 2.80M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c

1St Source Bank increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 2,319 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The 1St Source Bank holds 74,707 shares with $14.19M value, up from 72,388 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $913.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $205.22. About 14.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 187,189 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.71 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 23,700 shares. 4.38M are held by Robecosam Ag. Enterprise Financial Service holds 0% or 255 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 3.81% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nwq Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cardinal Capital Ltd Com Ct accumulated 769,122 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 2,431 shares. Scotia invested in 36,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of stock or 17,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.67% below currents $23.03 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $15.5000 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.54% above currents $205.22 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cascend Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23100 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.