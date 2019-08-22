1St Source Bank Increased 1St Source (SRCE) Stake by $539,572; Market Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Upped Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 6,295 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 564,048 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 832,537 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn owns 100 shares. Legacy Cap Partners Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,935 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 62,708 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 64,054 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0% or 13,113 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,734 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 6,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pension Service reported 120,039 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc accumulated 118,161 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 10,996 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

