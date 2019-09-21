1St Source Bank Holding in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) Raised as Share Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Rodgers Brothers Decreased by $459,420 Its Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp (ONB) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 18,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 54,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $909,000, up from 35,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 987,015 shares traded or 6.86% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,388 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 42,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old National’s record 2nd quarter net income increases 43% from a year ago to $63.0 million, or $0.36 per share – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Rewards Shareholders With Stock Buyback – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “David Wilsdorf Joins Old National Bank as St. Louis Region Market President – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Ryan named CFO of the Year by Indiana Business Journal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Company Profile for Schlumberger Limited – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

