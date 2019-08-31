1St Source Bank Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Lifted by $786,030 as Shares Rose; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Its Holding by $974,807

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 199,614 shares stake. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 128,425 shares. The Washington-based Palouse Mgmt Inc has invested 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macroview Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne owns 76,193 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc holds 932,087 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 98,763 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 12,756 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co has 3.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,197 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jupiter Asset Ltd has 54,228 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 41,068 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 881,847 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 1.59% or 97,175 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 1,751 shares to 88,597 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,739 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Intuitive Surgical Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Savant Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 568 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 38 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 162,644 shares. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,453 shares. Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut reported 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Assetmark reported 3,650 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 1,693 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Adirondack Tru Co accumulated 0.01% or 22 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Weik Capital Management invested in 0.37% or 1,345 shares.