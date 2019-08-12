1St Source Bank Holding in 1St Source (SRCE) Has Raised by $539,572 as Shares Rose; World Accep Del (WRLD) Shares Declined While Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed by $11.01 Million Its Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 16,312 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (WRLD) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% . The hedge fund held 647,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.88 million, down from 741,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Accep Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 121,282 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 24.62% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 5.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.51 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $14.71 million for 20.33 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.95% EPS growth.

