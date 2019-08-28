1St Source Bank Has Upped Position in Patrick Inds (PATK) as Stock Value Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose, Bislett Management Lowered Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.64. About 310,493 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 142,181 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.