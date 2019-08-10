1St Source Bank Has Upped Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $786,030; Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Stock Price Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $322,000

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Genesis Energy L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 286,530 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – RETAIL BANKING REVENUE REACHED GEL 170.7MLN IN 1Q18, UP 20.9% Y-O-Y, BUT DOWN 3.0% Q-O-Q DUE TO SEASONALITY; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – BARBARA CHAPMAN REPLACES JOHN LEUCHARS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS TOTAL GENERATION VOLUMES UP 16% IN 3Q FY18; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 169,118 shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $976.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) by 44,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 20,096 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 247,886 shares. 7,325 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Alps Advisors owns 10.35 million shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Department Mb Comml Bank N A accumulated 0% or 999 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 120,720 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 16,047 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Starr Interest Inc holds 0.88% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 33,970 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 29,490 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 1.88M shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Rr Advisors Limited accumulated 3.29 million shares. Salient Capital Lc owns 5.93 million shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). J Goldman Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,327 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 210,764 shares. Gladius Capital Lp reported 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 392 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3.35% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 152,500 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 15 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Greenleaf Trust holds 3,034 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 351 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 5,516 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 2,196 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Telemus Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). D E Shaw Co Inc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,253 shares.