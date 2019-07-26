1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Share Value Rose; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake Increased by First Long Island Investors Llc

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 5,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 132,086 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 126,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.64. About 1.99 million shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. The insider Hartnett John R. sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 5,184 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 1,392 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,099 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag reported 5,083 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 8,135 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 64,702 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Cv Starr Trust. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 362,908 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv stated it has 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Clean Yield Gru holds 32,663 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,575 shares. 17,989 are owned by Great Lakes Limited Liability Com.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 117,304 shares. Hills Financial Bank & Tru reported 15,759 shares stake. Rockland Tru Company holds 54,571 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). M Hldg Securities has 0.29% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,528 shares. Qs Llc owns 15,896 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. 24,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 915 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.18% or 721,936 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 460,776 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 944,426 shares. Laffer Invs reported 15,035 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,319 shares to 74,707 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO).