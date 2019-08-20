1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Shares Rose; Holder Slate Path Capital LP Upped Zillow Group (Z) Holding

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.42. About 1.22 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 1.34M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc holds 0.11% or 166,770 shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 213,316 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,646 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 760,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0.15% or 84,697 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested in 0.47% or 27,645 shares. Perkins Coie owns 121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Management holds 4,676 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dana Invest Advsrs has 250,227 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 1.90M shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 4,314 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 61,668 shares. 11 are held by Ruggie Cap Group Inc.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.