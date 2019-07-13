1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Holding by $374,400; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Rose While Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 41.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 34,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,513 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27B, up from 83,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Add These 5 Relative Price Strength Stocks for Better Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Is Up 3.73% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Dividend Growth Stocks for Outperformance – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 2,888 shares to 137,541 shares, valued at $9.79B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,984 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs accumulated 3,056 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,233 shares. Citadel Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Amer International Gru Inc owns 73,013 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc has 1.06% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hanseatic Serv Incorporated has 1% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,456 shares. Country Tru Bancorp reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 2,692 shares. Btc Cap Management reported 0.15% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Eulav Asset Management owns 48,900 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 403,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Water Works (AWK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Harris Corporation (HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kentucky American Water New Rates Approved by Kentucky Public Service Commission – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water Diversity Lead Rhonda Carter Adams Recognized for Diversity and Inclusion Efforts – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 329,820 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 2,560 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 12,625 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 60,399 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.82% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2.06 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 0.22% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barnett Communication invested in 3,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Manhattan Company accumulated 228,091 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 7.48M shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 464,704 are owned by Fil Limited. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 1,740 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 356,000 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 0.63% or 146,200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.02 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.